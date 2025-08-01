Devises / AMH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
AMH: American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest
33.42 USD 0.06 (0.18%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AMH a changé de 0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.21 et à un maximum de 33.64.
Suivez la dynamique American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMH Nouvelles
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Equity Residential, UDR and American Homes 4 Rent
- 3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Current Market Challenges
- Goldman Sachs dégrade l’action American Homes 4 Rent en raison de préoccupations sur le marché locatif
- Goldman Sachs downgrades American Homes 4 Rent stock on rental market concerns
- Goldman Sachs dégrade l’action Camden Property Trust à "Vendre" en raison de perspectives de croissance des loyers faibles
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Camden Property Trust stock rating to Sell on weak rent growth outlook
- 3 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As Irrational Exuberance Takes Over
- SAFE vs. AMH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on American Homes 4 Rent stock
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Only Portfolio You May Ever Need To Pay Your Bills: 6% Income Yield
- Is it Wise to Retain Essex Property Stock in Your Portfolio for Now?
- Mizuho lowers American Homes 4 Rent stock price target on property tax outlook
- Mizuho lowers Invitation Homes stock price target on growth outlook
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Up To 8.5% (August 2025)
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2 Up 8%
- Earnings call transcript: American Homes 4 Rent beats Q2 2025 expectations
Range quotidien
33.21 33.64
Range Annuel
31.68 39.50
- Clôture Précédente
- 33.36
- Ouverture
- 33.25
- Bid
- 33.42
- Ask
- 33.72
- Plus Bas
- 33.21
- Plus Haut
- 33.64
- Volume
- 3.290 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -11.96%
- Changement Annuel
- -13.26%
20 septembre, samedi