CotationsSections
Devises / AMH
Retour à Actions

AMH: American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest

33.42 USD 0.06 (0.18%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AMH a changé de 0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.21 et à un maximum de 33.64.

Suivez la dynamique American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMH Nouvelles

Range quotidien
33.21 33.64
Range Annuel
31.68 39.50
Clôture Précédente
33.36
Ouverture
33.25
Bid
33.42
Ask
33.72
Plus Bas
33.21
Plus Haut
33.64
Volume
3.290 K
Changement quotidien
0.18%
Changement Mensuel
-6.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
-11.96%
Changement Annuel
-13.26%
20 septembre, samedi