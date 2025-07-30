Currencies / AMH
AMH: American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest
33.44 USD 0.67 (1.96%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMH exchange rate has changed by -1.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.27 and at a high of 33.97.
Follow American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMH News
Daily Range
33.27 33.97
Year Range
31.68 39.50
- Previous Close
- 34.11
- Open
- 33.97
- Bid
- 33.44
- Ask
- 33.74
- Low
- 33.27
- High
- 33.97
- Volume
- 5.924 K
- Daily Change
- -1.96%
- Month Change
- -5.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.91%
- Year Change
- -13.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%