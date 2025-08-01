通貨 / AMH
AMH: American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest
33.36 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMHの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.10の安値と33.50の高値で取引されました。
American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
33.10 33.50
1年のレンジ
31.68 39.50
- 以前の終値
- 33.31
- 始値
- 33.15
- 買値
- 33.36
- 買値
- 33.66
- 安値
- 33.10
- 高値
- 33.50
- 出来高
- 3.128 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.12%
- 1年の変化
- -13.42%
