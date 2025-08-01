クォートセクション
通貨 / AMH
AMH: American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interest

33.36 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMHの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.10の安値と33.50の高値で取引されました。

American Homes 4 Rent of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
33.10 33.50
1年のレンジ
31.68 39.50
以前の終値
33.31
始値
33.15
買値
33.36
買値
33.66
安値
33.10
高値
33.50
出来高
3.128 K
1日の変化
0.15%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.19%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.12%
1年の変化
-13.42%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連銀製造業景況指数（Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index）
実際
23.2
期待
3.7
-0.3
12:30
USD
フィラデルフィア連邦準備制度雇用
実際
5.6
期待
7.6
5.9
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
231 K
期待
282 K
264 K
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
1.920 M
期待
1.935 M
1.927 M
14:00
USD
景気先行指数前月比
実際
-0.5%
期待
-0.2%
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年TIPS入札
実際
1.734%
期待
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC純長期取引
実際
$​49.2 B
期待
$​123.1 B
$​151.0 B