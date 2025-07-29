Moedas / AMED
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AMED: Amedisys Inc
100.99 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMED para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 100.93 e o mais alto foi 101.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amedisys Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMED Notícias
- RBC Capital maintains Twilio stock rating at Underperform with $75 target
- UnitedHealth stock rises as Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating
- UnitedHealth stock price target raised to $365 from $310 at Truist Securities
- UnitedHealth stock holds steady as TD Cowen maintains $275 price target
- UnitedHealth Group stock maintains Overweight rating at Barclays on stable star ratings
- UnitedHealth projects most Medicare Advantage members in top-rated plans by 2027
- UnitedHealth stock rises after company reaffirms 2025 earnings outlook
- Rosenblatt initiates Twilio stock with Buy rating, $140 price target
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Why Is UnitedHealth Stock Trading Higher Friday? - UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- Amedisys Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 5%, EBITDA grows 10% amid strong admissions
- Twilio stock surges after inclusion in S&P MidCap 400
- Amedisys completes merger with UnitedHealth Group, delists from Nasdaq
- UnitedHealth Group Climbs 1.17% After Hours Following $2.21 Quarterly Dividend Authorization - Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- What's Going On With UnitedHealth Stock Monday? - UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- Amedisys stock reaches 52-week high at 100.99 USD
- Why Is UnitedHealth Stock Trading Higher Today - Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Amedisys Stock: Thoughts On UnitedHealth Merger, Plus Underlying Factors (NASDAQ:AMED)
- Amedisys (AMED) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Revenue Tops 5%
- Amedisys stock hits 52-week high at 98.63 USD
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings
Faixa diária
100.93 101.02
Faixa anual
82.15 101.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.98
- Open
- 101.00
- Bid
- 100.99
- Ask
- 101.29
- Low
- 100.93
- High
- 101.02
- Volume
- 1.709 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.19%
- Mudança anual
- 3.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh