Dövizler / AMED
AMED: Amedisys Inc
100.99 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AMED fiyatı bugün 0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 100.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 101.02 aralığında işlem gördü.
Amedisys Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
100.93 101.02
Yıllık aralık
82.15 101.02
- Önceki kapanış
- 100.98
- Açılış
- 101.00
- Satış
- 100.99
- Alış
- 101.29
- Düşük
- 100.93
- Yüksek
- 101.02
- Hacim
- 1.709 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.01%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.19%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar