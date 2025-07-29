FiyatlarBölümler
AMED
AMED: Amedisys Inc

100.99 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AMED fiyatı bugün 0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 100.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 101.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

Amedisys Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
100.93 101.02
Yıllık aralık
82.15 101.02
Önceki kapanış
100.98
Açılış
101.00
Satış
100.99
Alış
101.29
Düşük
100.93
Yüksek
101.02
Hacim
1.709 K
Günlük değişim
0.01%
Aylık değişim
2.96%
6 aylık değişim
10.19%
Yıllık değişim
3.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar