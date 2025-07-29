Currencies / AMED
AMED: Amedisys Inc
100.99 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMED exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.93 and at a high of 101.02.
Follow Amedisys Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMED News
- UnitedHealth stock rises as Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating
- UnitedHealth stock price target raised to $365 from $310 at Truist Securities
- UnitedHealth stock holds steady as TD Cowen maintains $275 price target
- UnitedHealth Group stock maintains Overweight rating at Barclays on stable star ratings
- UnitedHealth projects most Medicare Advantage members in top-rated plans by 2027
- UnitedHealth stock rises after company reaffirms 2025 earnings outlook
- Rosenblatt initiates Twilio stock with Buy rating, $140 price target
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Why Is UnitedHealth Stock Trading Higher Friday? - UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- Amedisys Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 5%, EBITDA grows 10% amid strong admissions
- Twilio stock surges after inclusion in S&P MidCap 400
- Amedisys completes merger with UnitedHealth Group, delists from Nasdaq
- UnitedHealth Group Climbs 1.17% After Hours Following $2.21 Quarterly Dividend Authorization - Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- What's Going On With UnitedHealth Stock Monday? - UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- Amedisys stock reaches 52-week high at 100.99 USD
- Why Is UnitedHealth Stock Trading Higher Today - Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Amedisys Stock: Thoughts On UnitedHealth Merger, Plus Underlying Factors (NASDAQ:AMED)
- Amedisys (AMED) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Revenue Tops 5%
- Amedisys stock hits 52-week high at 98.63 USD
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings
- Amedisys (AMED) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
100.93 101.02
Year Range
82.15 101.02
- Previous Close
- 100.98
- Open
- 101.00
- Bid
- 100.99
- Ask
- 101.29
- Low
- 100.93
- High
- 101.02
- Volume
- 1.709 K
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 2.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.19%
- Year Change
- 3.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%