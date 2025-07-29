Valute / AMED
AMED: Amedisys Inc
100.99 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMED ha avuto una variazione del 0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.93 e ad un massimo di 101.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Amedisys Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AMED News
Intervallo Giornaliero
100.93 101.02
Intervallo Annuale
82.15 101.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 100.98
- Apertura
- 101.00
- Bid
- 100.99
- Ask
- 101.29
- Minimo
- 100.93
- Massimo
- 101.02
- Volume
- 1.709 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.08%
20 settembre, sabato