货币 / AMED
AMED: Amedisys Inc
100.99 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMED汇率已更改0.01%。当日，交易品种以低点100.93和高点101.02进行交易。
关注Amedisys Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMED新闻
- Amedisys Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 5%, EBITDA grows 10% amid strong admissions
- Amedisys completes merger with UnitedHealth Group, delists from Nasdaq
- Amedisys stock reaches 52-week high at 100.99 USD
日范围
100.93 101.02
年范围
82.15 101.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 100.98
- 开盘价
- 101.00
- 卖价
- 100.99
- 买价
- 101.29
- 最低价
- 100.93
- 最高价
- 101.02
- 交易量
- 1.709 K
- 日变化
- 0.01%
- 月变化
- 2.96%
- 6个月变化
- 10.19%
- 年变化
- 3.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值