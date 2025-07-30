通貨 / AMED
AMED: Amedisys Inc
100.99 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMEDの今日の為替レートは、0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.93の安値と101.02の高値で取引されました。
Amedisys Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
100.93 101.02
1年のレンジ
82.15 101.02
- 以前の終値
- 100.98
- 始値
- 101.00
- 買値
- 100.99
- 買値
- 101.29
- 安値
- 100.93
- 高値
- 101.02
- 出来高
- 1.709 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.19%
- 1年の変化
- 3.08%
