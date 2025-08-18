Moedas / AIQ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
48.78 USD 0.54 (1.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AIQ para hoje mudou para 1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.43 e o mais alto foi 48.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIQ Notícias
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Fiscal Stimulus Meets Fed Easing (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- 3 Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- CHAT: A High-Risk, Speculative Buy On The AI Infrastructure Supercycle (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- September 2025 Perspective
- What's Going On With Genius Group Stock Tuesday? - Genius Group (AMEX:GNS)
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- What's Going On With Verint Systems Stock Monday? - Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- AI could deliver $920B in annual net benefits to S&P 500 firms
Faixa diária
48.43 48.94
Faixa anual
30.60 48.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.24
- Open
- 48.66
- Bid
- 48.78
- Ask
- 49.08
- Low
- 48.43
- High
- 48.94
- Volume
- 2.376 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.16%
- Mudança anual
- 31.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh