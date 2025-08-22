QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AIQ
Tornare a Azioni

AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

49.14 USD 0.36 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AIQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.79 e ad un massimo di 49.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIQ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.79 49.20
Intervallo Annuale
30.60 49.20
Chiusura Precedente
48.78
Apertura
48.93
Bid
49.14
Ask
49.44
Minimo
48.79
Massimo
49.20
Volume
2.391 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.74%
Variazione Mensile
11.18%
Variazione Semestrale
35.15%
Variazione Annuale
32.31%
21 settembre, domenica