AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
49.14 USD 0.36 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AIQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.79 e ad un massimo di 49.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.79 49.20
Intervallo Annuale
30.60 49.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.78
- Apertura
- 48.93
- Bid
- 49.14
- Ask
- 49.44
- Minimo
- 48.79
- Massimo
- 49.20
- Volume
- 2.391 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.31%
21 settembre, domenica