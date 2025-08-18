Divisas / AIQ
AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
48.24 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AIQ de hoy ha cambiado un 0.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 48.39.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AIQ News
Rango diario
47.64 48.39
Rango anual
30.60 48.39
- Cierres anteriores
- 48.19
- Open
- 48.23
- Bid
- 48.24
- Ask
- 48.54
- Low
- 47.64
- High
- 48.39
- Volumen
- 3.075 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 32.67%
- Cambio anual
- 29.89%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B