Currencies / AIQ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
48.19 USD 0.23 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIQ exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.01 and at a high of 48.26.
Follow Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIQ News
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Fiscal Stimulus Meets Fed Easing (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- 3 Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- CHAT: A High-Risk, Speculative Buy On The AI Infrastructure Supercycle (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- September 2025 Perspective
- What's Going On With Genius Group Stock Tuesday? - Genius Group (AMEX:GNS)
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- What's Going On With Verint Systems Stock Monday? - Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- AI could deliver $920B in annual net benefits to S&P 500 firms
- Anything But The Doldrums
- You Don't Need To Be Super Smart To Profit On AI — Just Do This
Daily Range
48.01 48.26
Year Range
30.60 48.26
- Previous Close
- 47.96
- Open
- 48.26
- Bid
- 48.19
- Ask
- 48.49
- Low
- 48.01
- High
- 48.26
- Volume
- 2.022 K
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 9.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.54%
- Year Change
- 29.75%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev