AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
48.78 USD 0.54 (1.12%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIQの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.43の安値と48.94の高値で取引されました。
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIQ News
1日のレンジ
48.43 48.94
1年のレンジ
30.60 48.94
- 以前の終値
- 48.24
- 始値
- 48.66
- 買値
- 48.78
- 買値
- 49.08
- 安値
- 48.43
- 高値
- 48.94
- 出来高
- 2.376 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.16%
- 1年の変化
- 31.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K