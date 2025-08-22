クォートセクション
AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

48.78 USD 0.54 (1.12%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AIQの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.43の安値と48.94の高値で取引されました。

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
48.43 48.94
1年のレンジ
30.60 48.94
以前の終値
48.24
始値
48.66
買値
48.78
買値
49.08
安値
48.43
高値
48.94
出来高
2.376 K
1日の変化
1.12%
1ヶ月の変化
10.36%
6ヶ月の変化
34.16%
1年の変化
31.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K