货币 / AIQ
AIQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
48.24 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AIQ汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点47.64和高点48.39进行交易。
关注Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIQ新闻
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Fiscal Stimulus Meets Fed Easing (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- 3 Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- CHAT: A High-Risk, Speculative Buy On The AI Infrastructure Supercycle (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- September 2025 Perspective
- What's Going On With Genius Group Stock Tuesday? - Genius Group (AMEX:GNS)
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- What's Going On With Verint Systems Stock Monday? - Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- AI could deliver $920B in annual net benefits to S&P 500 firms
日范围
47.64 48.39
年范围
30.60 48.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 48.19
- 开盘价
- 48.23
- 卖价
- 48.24
- 买价
- 48.54
- 最低价
- 47.64
- 最高价
- 48.39
- 交易量
- 3.075 K
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- 9.14%
- 6个月变化
- 32.67%
- 年变化
- 29.89%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B