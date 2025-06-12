Moedas / ACWV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ACWV: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
119.55 USD 0.28 (0.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACWV para hoje mudou para -0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 119.45 e o mais alto foi 119.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACWV Notícias
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Global Leading Indicators, August 2025 - Who's Afraid Of Payrolls Anyway?
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- ACWV Vs. USMV: Should You Get Global Diversification Via Minimum Volatility ETFs? (BATS:ACWV)
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- Anything But The Doldrums
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Alpha Sources Global Debt Chartbook Q4 2024 - How Long Is A Piece Of String?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- World Markets Watchlist: July 14, 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- 5 Trends To Watch As U.S. Stocks Hit A New High
- How The Iran Conflict Could Reshape Portfolio Risk
- Tracking Strong Dividend Increase Trends Amid Macro Uncertainty
- Markets Weigh Middle East Risk After U.S. Strikes Iran
- 3 Charts I Am Thinking About
- Why The Iran Situation Is A Valuable Lesson
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Global Leading Indicators, May 2025 - Stabilising?
- Why The World's Economic Forecasters Aren't Panicking Over Tariff Wars
Faixa diária
119.45 119.77
Faixa anual
104.94 120.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 119.83
- Open
- 119.45
- Bid
- 119.55
- Ask
- 119.85
- Low
- 119.45
- High
- 119.77
- Volume
- 305
- Mudança diária
- -0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.86%
- Mudança anual
- 4.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh