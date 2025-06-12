QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ACWV
Tornare a Azioni

ACWV: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

119.63 USD 0.08 (0.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACWV ha avuto una variazione del 0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 119.39 e ad un massimo di 119.72.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACWV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
119.39 119.72
Intervallo Annuale
104.94 120.99
Chiusura Precedente
119.55
Apertura
119.48
Bid
119.63
Ask
119.93
Minimo
119.39
Massimo
119.72
Volume
170
Variazione giornaliera
0.07%
Variazione Mensile
0.36%
Variazione Semestrale
2.93%
Variazione Annuale
4.23%
21 settembre, domenica