Valute / ACWV
ACWV: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
119.63 USD 0.08 (0.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACWV ha avuto una variazione del 0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 119.39 e ad un massimo di 119.72.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
119.39 119.72
Intervallo Annuale
104.94 120.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 119.55
- Apertura
- 119.48
- Bid
- 119.63
- Ask
- 119.93
- Minimo
- 119.39
- Massimo
- 119.72
- Volume
- 170
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.23%
21 settembre, domenica