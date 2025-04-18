QuotesSections
Currencies / ACWV
Back to US Stock Market

ACWV: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

119.58 USD 0.30 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACWV exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.51 and at a high of 119.87.

Follow iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACWV News

Daily Range
119.51 119.87
Year Range
104.94 120.99
Previous Close
119.88
Open
119.86
Bid
119.58
Ask
119.88
Low
119.51
High
119.87
Volume
144
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
0.32%
6 Months Change
2.88%
Year Change
4.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev