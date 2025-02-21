Moedas / ACT
ACT: Enact Holdings Inc
38.10 USD 0.36 (0.95%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACT para hoje mudou para 0.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.74 e o mais alto foi 38.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Enact Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
37.74 38.10
Faixa anual
30.79 39.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 37.74
- Open
- 37.74
- Bid
- 38.10
- Ask
- 38.40
- Low
- 37.74
- High
- 38.10
- Volume
- 17
- Mudança diária
- 0.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.74%
- Mudança anual
- 5.07%
