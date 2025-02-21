货币 / ACT
ACT: Enact Holdings Inc
37.89 USD 0.16 (0.42%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACT汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点37.79和高点38.01进行交易。
关注Enact Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
37.79 38.01
年范围
30.79 39.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.73
- 开盘价
- 37.97
- 卖价
- 37.89
- 买价
- 38.19
- 最低价
- 37.79
- 最高价
- 38.01
- 交易量
- 52
- 日变化
- 0.42%
- 月变化
- 1.01%
- 6个月变化
- 9.13%
- 年变化
- 4.50%
