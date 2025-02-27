Valute / ACT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ACT: Enact Holdings Inc
38.44 USD 0.10 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACT ha avuto una variazione del 0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.29 e ad un massimo di 38.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Enact Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACT News
- Essent Group: Upgrading To Hold As Interest Rates Decline (ESNT)
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 38.87 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Mr. Market Is Finally Recognizing Value In Genworth (NYSE:GNW)
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 38.55 USD
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Enact Holdings stock reaches all-time high of 37.99 USD
- ‘Impossible position’ cited by truck manufacturers in lawsuit against California
- Enact Holdings earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Enact Holdings Q4 2024 slides: record adjusted income, strong capital returns
- Analysts Estimate Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PFG Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- Enact Stock Navigates Its Way Through An Ugly Housing Market (NASDAQ:ACT)
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 37.86 USD
- Top Piotroski-Graham Long Term Value Portfolio: Mid-Year 2025 Selections
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 37.59 USD
- Enact Holdings Earned An Upgrade, And I’m Staying Long (NASDAQ:ACT)
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
- PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Enact Holdings, DexCom And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)
- Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure (NYSE:GNW)
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.29 38.75
Intervallo Annuale
30.79 39.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.34
- Apertura
- 38.45
- Bid
- 38.44
- Ask
- 38.74
- Minimo
- 38.29
- Massimo
- 38.75
- Volume
- 1.072 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.01%
20 settembre, sabato