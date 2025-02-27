QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ACT
Tornare a Azioni

ACT: Enact Holdings Inc

38.44 USD 0.10 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACT ha avuto una variazione del 0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.29 e ad un massimo di 38.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Enact Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.29 38.75
Intervallo Annuale
30.79 39.47
Chiusura Precedente
38.34
Apertura
38.45
Bid
38.44
Ask
38.74
Minimo
38.29
Massimo
38.75
Volume
1.072 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.26%
Variazione Mensile
2.48%
Variazione Semestrale
10.71%
Variazione Annuale
6.01%
20 settembre, sabato