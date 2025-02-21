通貨 / ACT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ACT: Enact Holdings Inc
38.34 USD 0.60 (1.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACTの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.74の安値と38.48の高値で取引されました。
Enact Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACT News
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 38.87 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Mr. Market Is Finally Recognizing Value In Genworth (NYSE:GNW)
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 38.55 USD
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Enact Holdings stock reaches all-time high of 37.99 USD
- ‘Impossible position’ cited by truck manufacturers in lawsuit against California
- Enact Holdings earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Enact Holdings Q4 2024 slides: record adjusted income, strong capital returns
- Analysts Estimate Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PFG Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- Enact Stock Navigates Its Way Through An Ugly Housing Market (NASDAQ:ACT)
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 37.86 USD
- Top Piotroski-Graham Long Term Value Portfolio: Mid-Year 2025 Selections
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 37.59 USD
- Enact Holdings Earned An Upgrade, And I’m Staying Long (NASDAQ:ACT)
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
- PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Enact Holdings, DexCom And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)
- Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure (NYSE:GNW)
- AP sues Trump aides for restricting access over Gulf of Mexico name
1日のレンジ
37.74 38.48
1年のレンジ
30.79 39.47
- 以前の終値
- 37.74
- 始値
- 37.74
- 買値
- 38.34
- 買値
- 38.64
- 安値
- 37.74
- 高値
- 38.48
- 出来高
- 921
- 1日の変化
- 1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.43%
- 1年の変化
- 5.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K