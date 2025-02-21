Currencies / ACT
ACT: Enact Holdings Inc
37.69 USD 0.53 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACT exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.58 and at a high of 38.60.
Follow Enact Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACT News
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 38.87 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Mr. Market Is Finally Recognizing Value In Genworth (NYSE:GNW)
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 38.55 USD
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Enact Holdings stock reaches all-time high of 37.99 USD
- ‘Impossible position’ cited by truck manufacturers in lawsuit against California
- Enact Holdings earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Enact Holdings Q4 2024 slides: record adjusted income, strong capital returns
- Analysts Estimate Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PFG Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- Enact Stock Navigates Its Way Through An Ugly Housing Market (NASDAQ:ACT)
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 37.86 USD
- Top Piotroski-Graham Long Term Value Portfolio: Mid-Year 2025 Selections
- Enact Holdings stock hits all-time high at 37.59 USD
- Enact Holdings Earned An Upgrade, And I’m Staying Long (NASDAQ:ACT)
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
- PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Enact Holdings, DexCom And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)
- Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure (NYSE:GNW)
- AP sues Trump aides for restricting access over Gulf of Mexico name
Daily Range
37.58 38.60
Year Range
30.79 39.47
- Previous Close
- 38.22
- Open
- 38.15
- Bid
- 37.69
- Ask
- 37.99
- Low
- 37.58
- High
- 38.60
- Volume
- 333
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.55%
- Year Change
- 3.94%
