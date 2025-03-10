Moedas / ACR
ACR: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp
20.96 USD 0.18 (0.87%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACR para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.84 e o mais alto foi 21.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ACR Notícias
- Eagle Point vende ações preferenciais da ACRES Commercial Realty por US$ 242.875
- Eagle Point vende ações da ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) no valor de US$ 241 mil
- JMP raises Acres Commercial Realty stock price target to $23 on growth outlook
- Eagle Point sells acres commercial realty (ACR) stock for $71k
- Eagle point sells ACRES commercial realty corp. (ACR) stock for $24,272
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3 - ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Earnings call transcript: Axactor Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock dips
- Axactor Q2 2025 presentation: 102% collection rate drives double-digit ROE
- Eagle Point sells acres Commercial Realty Corp (ACR) stock for $328,417
- Acres Commercial Realty stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP
- Acres Commercial Realty earnings missed by $0.28, revenue was in line with estimates
- ACRES Commercial Realty Q2 2025 slides: Narrowing losses amid portfolio growth
- Eagle Point Credit Management sells ACRES commercial realty shares
- Eagle Point sells acres commercial realty shares worth $43,267
- Eagle Point sells acres (ACR) preferred stock worth $46490
- ACRES Commercial Realty: Stock Buybacks Continue As Commons Discount Is Sticky (NYSE:ACR)
- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Preferred Stock
- Earn Double-Digit Returns With ACRES Commercial Realty Preferreds (NYSE:ACR.PR.D)
- Baby Bonds, Preferreds, And Helping Investors Afford Retirement
- ACRES Commercial Realty: Are The Commons Still A Buy? (NYSE:ACR)
Faixa diária
20.84 21.04
Faixa anual
14.90 23.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.78
- Open
- 20.84
- Bid
- 20.96
- Ask
- 21.26
- Low
- 20.84
- High
- 21.04
- Volume
- 22
- Mudança diária
- 0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.37%
- Mudança anual
- 33.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh