ACR: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp
20.90 USD 0.20 (0.95%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACR ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.45 e ad un massimo di 21.32.
Segui le dinamiche di ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.45 21.32
Intervallo Annuale
14.90 23.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.10
- Apertura
- 21.32
- Bid
- 20.90
- Ask
- 21.20
- Minimo
- 20.45
- Massimo
- 21.32
- Volume
- 45
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.70%
21 settembre, domenica