통화 / ACR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ACR: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp
20.90 USD 0.20 (0.95%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ACR 환율이 오늘 -0.95%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.45이고 고가는 21.32이었습니다.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACR News
- 이글 포인트, ACR 주식 242,875달러에 매각
- Eagle Point sells acres commercial realty (ACR) stock for $242,875
- Eagle point sells acres commercial realty (ACR) stock worth $241k
- JMP raises Acres Commercial Realty stock price target to $23 on growth outlook
- Eagle Point sells acres commercial realty (ACR) stock for $71k
- Eagle point sells ACRES commercial realty corp. (ACR) stock for $24,272
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3 - ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Earnings call transcript: Axactor Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock dips
- Axactor Q2 2025 presentation: 102% collection rate drives double-digit ROE
- Eagle Point sells acres Commercial Realty Corp (ACR) stock for $328,417
- Eagle Point sells ACRES commercial realty (ACR) stock for $328,417
- Acres Commercial Realty stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP
- Acres Commercial Realty earnings missed by $0.28, revenue was in line with estimates
- ACRES Commercial Realty Q2 2025 slides: Narrowing losses amid portfolio growth
- Eagle point sells acres commercial realty (ACR) stock for $338,605
- Eagle Point Credit Management sells ACRES commercial realty shares
- Eagle Point sells acres commercial realty shares worth $43,267
- Eagle Point sells acres (ACR) preferred stock worth $46490
- ACRES Commercial Realty: Stock Buybacks Continue As Commons Discount Is Sticky (NYSE:ACR)
- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Preferred Stock
- Earn Double-Digit Returns With ACRES Commercial Realty Preferreds (NYSE:ACR.PR.D)
- Baby Bonds, Preferreds, And Helping Investors Afford Retirement
- ACRES Commercial Realty: Are The Commons Still A Buy? (NYSE:ACR)
일일 변동 비율
20.45 21.32
년간 변동
14.90 23.81
- 이전 종가
- 21.10
- 시가
- 21.32
- Bid
- 20.90
- Ask
- 21.20
- 저가
- 20.45
- 고가
- 21.32
- 볼륨
- 45
- 일일 변동
- -0.95%
- 월 변동
- -0.10%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.64%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.70%
20 9월, 토요일