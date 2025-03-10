通貨 / ACR
ACR: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp
21.10 USD 0.32 (1.54%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACRの今日の為替レートは、1.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.48の安値と21.29の高値で取引されました。
ACRES Commercial Realty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ACR News
- イーグルポイント、エーカーズ商業不動産の株式を242,875ドルで売却
- JMP raises Acres Commercial Realty stock price target to $23 on growth outlook
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3 - ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Earnings call transcript: Axactor Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock dips
- Axactor Q2 2025 presentation: 102% collection rate drives double-digit ROE
- Acres Commercial Realty stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP
- Acres Commercial Realty earnings missed by $0.28, revenue was in line with estimates
- ACRES Commercial Realty Q2 2025 slides: Narrowing losses amid portfolio growth
- ACRES Commercial Realty: Stock Buybacks Continue As Commons Discount Is Sticky (NYSE:ACR)
- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Preferred Stock
- Earn Double-Digit Returns With ACRES Commercial Realty Preferreds (NYSE:ACR.PR.D)
- Baby Bonds, Preferreds, And Helping Investors Afford Retirement
- ACRES Commercial Realty: Are The Commons Still A Buy? (NYSE:ACR)
1日のレンジ
20.48 21.29
1年のレンジ
14.90 23.81
- 以前の終値
- 20.78
- 始値
- 20.71
- 買値
- 21.10
- 買値
- 21.40
- 安値
- 20.48
- 高値
- 21.29
- 出来高
- 72
- 1日の変化
- 1.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.72%
- 1年の変化
- 33.97%
