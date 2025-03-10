クォートセクション
ACR: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

21.10 USD 0.32 (1.54%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ACRの今日の為替レートは、1.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.48の安値と21.29の高値で取引されました。

ACRES Commercial Realty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
20.48 21.29
1年のレンジ
14.90 23.81
以前の終値
20.78
始値
20.71
買値
21.10
買値
21.40
安値
20.48
高値
21.29
出来高
72
1日の変化
1.54%
1ヶ月の変化
0.86%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.72%
1年の変化
33.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K