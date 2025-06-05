Divisas / ACR
ACR: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp
20.78 USD 0.11 (0.53%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ACR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ACR News
- Eagle Point vende acciones de ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) por 242.875 dólares
- JMP eleva el precio objetivo de Acres Commercial Realty a 23 dólares por perspectivas de crecimiento
- Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3 - ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Eagle Point sells acres Commercial Realty Corp (ACR) stock for $328,417
- Acres Commercial Realty stock holds Market Outperform rating at JMP
- Acres Commercial Realty earnings missed by $0.28, revenue was in line with estimates
- ACRES Commercial Realty Q2 2025 slides: Narrowing losses amid portfolio growth
- ACRES Commercial Realty: Stock Buybacks Continue As Commons Discount Is Sticky (NYSE:ACR)
- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Preferred Stock
Rango diario
20.68 21.05
Rango anual
14.90 23.81
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.67
- Open
- 21.05
- Bid
- 20.78
- Ask
- 21.08
- Low
- 20.68
- High
- 21.05
- Volumen
- 40
- Cambio diario
- 0.53%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.20%
- Cambio anual
- 31.94%
