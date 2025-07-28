Moedas / AB
AB: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units
38.26 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AB para hoje mudou para 0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.02 e o mais alto foi 38.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
38.02 38.53
Faixa anual
32.28 43.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 38.11
- Open
- 38.29
- Bid
- 38.26
- Ask
- 38.56
- Low
- 38.02
- High
- 38.53
- Volume
- 201
- Mudança diária
- 0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.16%
- Mudança anual
- 10.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh