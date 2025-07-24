Valute / AB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AB: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units
38.98 USD 0.17 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AB ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.50 e ad un massimo di 39.05.
Segui le dinamiche di AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AB News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in AllianceBernstein Stock?
- AllianceBernstein: Recent Pullback Presents A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:AB)
- Il vice ministro delle Finanze cinese Liao Min aperto al dialogo con gli USA
- China’s Liao Min signals openness to US dialogue, welcomes investors
- AllianceBernstein reports assets under management rise to $844 billion
- Franklin's August AUM Rises on Market Gains Despite Outflows
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Acadian Asset Management and AllianceBernstein
- AllianceBernstein announces resignation of global head of investments
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
- Buy the Dip in These Top Financial Management Stocks: AAMI, AB
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th
- Franklin Resources Q3: Fallout From Western Asset Continues (NYSE:BEN)
- AB vs. BLK: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- Should Value Investors Buy AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock?
- Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 4 Top Stocks
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- Lazard's July AUM Rises 2.1% on Net Inflows & Market Gains
- AB or BLK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- AllianceBernstein's July AUM Remain Stable on Upbeat Markets
- 3 Financial Stocks Benefiting From Fed Policy Shifts in 2025
- Equitable Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Life transaction reduces mortality exposure amid mixed results
- AB vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Limited Partnership Units (AB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.50 39.05
Intervallo Annuale
32.28 43.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.81
- Apertura
- 38.80
- Bid
- 38.98
- Ask
- 39.28
- Minimo
- 38.50
- Massimo
- 39.05
- Volume
- 238
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.20%
20 settembre, sabato