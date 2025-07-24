QuotazioniSezioni
AB: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units

38.98 USD 0.17 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AB ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.50 e ad un massimo di 39.05.

Segui le dinamiche di AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.50 39.05
Intervallo Annuale
32.28 43.30
Chiusura Precedente
38.81
Apertura
38.80
Bid
38.98
Ask
39.28
Minimo
38.50
Massimo
39.05
Volume
238
Variazione giornaliera
0.44%
Variazione Mensile
-1.32%
Variazione Semestrale
1.72%
Variazione Annuale
12.20%
20 settembre, sabato