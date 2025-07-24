Currencies / AB
AB: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units
38.10 USD 0.19 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AB exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.80 and at a high of 38.18.
Follow AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
37.80 38.18
Year Range
32.28 43.30
- Previous Close
- 37.91
- Open
- 38.09
- Bid
- 38.10
- Ask
- 38.40
- Low
- 37.80
- High
- 38.18
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- -3.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.57%
- Year Change
- 9.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%