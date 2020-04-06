Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing

PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones

Overview

PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam.

Whether you're a swing trader or scalper, PA+LZ offers a fully automated trade engine, an optional smart grid module, and a branded visual control panel — all optimized for M5 and M15 timeframes.

 Key Features

Liquidity Zone Detection

  • Identifies institutional buying/selling zones using advanced logic

 Smart Price Action Entries

  • Entry signals confirmed by candlestick behavior for high accuracy

 Optional Grid Logic

  • Controlled scaling-in only in safe, validated market zones

Embedded Visual Panel

  • Includes account info, logo, spread display, and trade overview

 Flexible Money Management

  • Choose fixed or dynamic lot sizing

 Custom SL/TP & Risk Settings

  • Full control over trade expiration, magic numbers, and risk profiles

 Session Filtering

  • Trade only in optimal zones: Asia, London, New York

 Recommended Timeframes & Pairs

 Timeframes: M5 and M15

 M15 Pairs:

EURNZD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, WTI, CHFJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, JPN225, GER40, UK100, BCHUSD, ETHUSD

M5 Pairs:

NZDJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, US30, WTI

Account Requirements

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Broker Type: Low-spread ECN recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $300

 Backtest Highlights

  • Profit Factor: 3.68

  • Drawdown: Under 25%

  • Consistency: Strong equity growth across 12+ months

  • Entry Quality: Validated price action with floating control

  • Session Timing: Trades aligned with high-profit time zones

 Visual Inclusions

  •  Strategy Tester Report (detailed entry breakdown)

  •  Setfile overview & configuration samples

  •  Real EA Panel Screenshot

  •  Equity Curve (12-month test)

  •  Additional visuals on request

Why Choose PA+LZ?

  • Built with structure. Trades with discipline.

  • No martingale. No flip-trading. No grid spam.

  • Only clean logic, backed by live data and tested precision.

 Includes Swing Strategy as a fallback mode for added versatility.





