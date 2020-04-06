Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing

PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones

Overview

PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam.

Whether you're a swing trader or scalper, PA+LZ offers a fully automated trade engine, an optional smart grid module, and a branded visual control panel — all optimized for M5 and M15 timeframes.

Key Features

Liquidity Zone Detection

Identifies institutional buying/selling zones using advanced logic

Smart Price Action Entries

Entry signals confirmed by candlestick behavior for high accuracy

Optional Grid Logic

Controlled scaling-in only in safe, validated market zones

Embedded Visual Panel

Includes account info, logo, spread display, and trade overview

Flexible Money Management

Choose fixed or dynamic lot sizing

Custom SL/TP & Risk Settings

Full control over trade expiration, magic numbers, and risk profiles

Session Filtering

Trade only in optimal zones: Asia, London, New York

Recommended Timeframes & Pairs

Timeframes: M5 and M15

M15 Pairs:

EURNZD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, WTI, CHFJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, JPN225, GER40, UK100, BCHUSD, ETHUSD

M5 Pairs:

NZDJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, US30, WTI

Account Requirements

Account Type : Hedging

Broker Type : Low-spread ECN recommended

Minimum Deposit: $300

Backtest Highlights

Profit Factor : 3.68

Drawdown : Under 25%

Consistency : Strong equity growth across 12+ months

Entry Quality : Validated price action with floating control

Session Timing: Trades aligned with high-profit time zones

Visual Inclusions

Strategy Tester Report (detailed entry breakdown)

Setfile overview & configuration samples

Real EA Panel Screenshot

Equity Curve (12-month test)

Additional visuals on request

Why Choose PA+LZ?

Built with structure. Trades with discipline.

No martingale. No flip-trading. No grid spam.

Only clean logic, backed by live data and tested precision.

Includes Swing Strategy as a fallback mode for added versatility.











