A taxa do AUDSEK para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 6.15202 SEK para 1 AUD e o máximo foi 6.21520 SEK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar australiano vs coroa sueca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar australiano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.