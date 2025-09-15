CotaçõesSeções
AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona

6.18490 SEK 0.01584 (0.26%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Australian Dollar Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona

A taxa do AUDSEK para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 6.15202 SEK para 1 AUD e o máximo foi 6.21520 SEK.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar australiano vs coroa sueca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar australiano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
6.15202 6.21520
Faixa anual
5.92254 7.23712
Fechamento anterior
6.1690 6
Open
6.1730 7
Bid
6.1849 0
Ask
6.1852 0
Low
6.1520 2
High
6.2152 0
Volume
160.035 K
Mudança diária
0.26%
Mudança mensal
0.15%
Mudança de 6 meses
-1.15%
Mudança anual
-11.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
01:30
AUD
Variação no Emprego
Atu.
-5.4 mil
Projeç.
24.4 mil
Prév.
26.5 mil
01:30
AUD
Variação no Emprego em Tempo Integral
Atu.
-40.9 mil
Projeç.
Prév.
63.6 mil
01:30
AUD
Taxa de Desemprego
Atu.
4.2%
Projeç.
4.2%
Prév.
4.2%