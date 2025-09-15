Moedas / AUDSEK
AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona
6.18490 SEK 0.01584 (0.26%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Australian Dollar Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona
A taxa do AUDSEK para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 6.15202 SEK para 1 AUD e o máximo foi 6.21520 SEK.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar australiano vs coroa sueca. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar australiano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AUDSEK Notícias
Faixa diária
6.15202 6.21520
Faixa anual
5.92254 7.23712
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.1690 6
- Open
- 6.1730 7
- Bid
- 6.1849 0
- Ask
- 6.1852 0
- Low
- 6.1520 2
- High
- 6.2152 0
- Volume
- 160.035 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.15%
- Mudança anual
- -11.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- -5.4 mil
- Projeç.
- 24.4 mil
- Prév.
- 26.5 mil
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- -40.9 mil
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 63.6 mil
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- 4.2%
- Projeç.
- 4.2%
- Prév.
- 4.2%