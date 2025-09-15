通貨 / AUDSEK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona
6.19274 SEK 0.02398 (0.39%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Australian Dollar 利益通貨: Swedish Krona
AUDSEKの今日の為替レートは、0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1AUDあたり6.16419SEKの安値と6.19287SEKの高値で取引されました。
オーストラリアドルvsスウェーデンクローナダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、オーストラリアドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUDSEK News
- Australian Dollar extends losses as US Dollar gains on steady Fed outlook
- AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH
- AUD/USD picks up after Australian jobs’ setback, returns above 0.6656
- AUD/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 0.6635 and 0.6685 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Confusing Price Action (Chart)
- AUD/USD recovers some weak Aussie labor data-driven losses, US jobless claims eyed
- Australian Dollar declines following employment data
- AUD/USD drops on Fed’s hawkish cut, Aussie jobs data eyed
- US Dollar Reverses Post-Fed: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD in Focus
- Australia unemployment seen unchanged at 4.2% in August
- AUD/USD holds above 0.6665 awaiting US Fed’s decision
- AUD/USD to edge above 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Breaks Out Ahead of Fed (Chart)
- Australian Dollar edges lower as US Dollar holds ground ahead of Fed policy
- AUD/USD continues bullish climb, taps 47-week high
- Forex Today: It’s all about the Federal Reserve
- AUD/USD holds onto gains near 0.6670 as US Dollar declines further
- AUD/USD: Unlikely to reach 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD Forecast 16/09: Fed Decision Nears (Video)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 16/9: Aussie Finally Breaks Out (Chart)
- RBA's Hauser: AUD has been a well-functioning 'natural' hedge for global risk assets
- Australian Dollar moves little following RBA Sarah Hunter's comments
- RBA’s Hunter: Close to getting inflation to target
- AUD/USD hits ten-month highs as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
1日のレンジ
6.16419 6.19287
1年のレンジ
5.92254 7.23712
- 以前の終値
- 6.1687 6
- 始値
- 6.1671 3
- 買値
- 6.1927 4
- 買値
- 6.1930 4
- 安値
- 6.1641 9
- 高値
- 6.1928 7
- 出来高
- 70.918 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.03%
- 1年の変化
- -11.71%