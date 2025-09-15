クォートセクション
通貨 / AUDSEK
AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona

6.19274 SEK 0.02398 (0.39%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Australian Dollar 利益通貨: Swedish Krona

AUDSEKの今日の為替レートは、0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1AUDあたり6.16419SEKの安値と6.19287SEKの高値で取引されました。

オーストラリアドルvsスウェーデンクローナダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、オーストラリアドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
6.16419 6.19287
1年のレンジ
5.92254 7.23712
以前の終値
6.1687 6
始値
6.1671 3
買値
6.1927 4
買値
6.1930 4
安値
6.1641 9
高値
6.1928 7
出来高
70.918 K
1日の変化
0.39%
1ヶ月の変化
0.28%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.03%
1年の変化
-11.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
AUD
CFTC AUD 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-79.2 K