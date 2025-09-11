报价部分
货币 / AUDSEK
AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona

6.17765 SEK 0.00859 (0.14%)
版块: 货币 基础: Australian Dollar 盈利货币: Swedish Krona

今日AUDSEK汇率已更改by 0.14%。当日，该货币每1AUD以低点6.17032 SEK和高点6.18415 SEK进行交易。

关注澳元vs瑞典克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去澳元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
6.17032 6.18415
年范围
5.92254 7.23712
前一天收盘价
6.1690 6
开盘价
6.1730 7
卖价
6.1776 5
买价
6.1779 5
最低价
6.1703 2
最高价
6.1841 5
交易量
14.099 K
日变化
0.14%
月变化
0.04%
6个月变化
-1.27%
年变化
-11.93%
17 九月, 星期三