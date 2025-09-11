货币 / AUDSEK
AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona
6.17765 SEK 0.00859 (0.14%)
版块: 货币 基础: Australian Dollar 盈利货币: Swedish Krona
今日AUDSEK汇率已更改by 0.14%。当日，该货币每1AUD以低点6.17032 SEK和高点6.18415 SEK进行交易。
关注澳元vs瑞典克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去澳元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUDSEK新闻
- AUD/USD holds onto gains near 0.6670 as US Dollar declines further
- AUD/USD: Unlikely to reach 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD Forecast 16/09: Fed Decision Nears (Video)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 16/9: Aussie Finally Breaks Out (Chart)
- RBA's Hauser: AUD has been a well-functioning 'natural' hedge for global risk assets
- Australian Dollar moves little following RBA Sarah Hunter's comments
- RBA’s Hunter: Close to getting inflation to target
- AUD/USD hits ten-month highs as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- AUD/USD: The next level to watch is 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6670 as Fed dovish bets improve market mood
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- US Treasury Sec. Bessent: Made good progress on technical details with China
- China’s NBS: Economic operation generally steady in August, facing many uncertainties
- Australian Dollar holds gains following weaker-than-expected China’s economic data
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Firm Ahead of FOMC
- When is the China Retail Sales, Industrial Production and how it could affect AUD/USD?
- Australia Forex Today: The Australian Dollar at risk ahead of Chinese data
- AUD/USD refreshes 10-month high near 0.6670 amid upbeat market sentiment
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Antipodean surge meets limits of Fed
- Australian Dollar climbs amid improved market sentiment
- AUD/USD touches new ten-month high as Greenback easing continues
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- AUD/USD jumps towards 0.6630 on sticky United States inflation
- AUD/USD corrects slightly ahead of US inflation data for August
日范围
6.17032 6.18415
年范围
5.92254 7.23712
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.1690 6
- 开盘价
- 6.1730 7
- 卖价
- 6.1776 5
- 买价
- 6.1779 5
- 最低价
- 6.1703 2
- 最高价
- 6.1841 5
- 交易量
- 14.099 K
- 日变化
- 0.14%
- 月变化
- 0.04%
- 6个月变化
- -1.27%
- 年变化
- -11.93%
17 九月, 星期三