AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona

6.16904 SEK 0.00002 (0.00%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Australian Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Swedish Krona

El tipo de cambio de AUDSEK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.15202 SEK por 1 AUD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.18460 SEK.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dólar australiano vs corona sueca. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar australiano en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
6.15202 6.18460
Rango anual
5.92254 7.23712
Cierres anteriores
6.1690 6
Open
6.1730 7
Bid
6.1690 4
Ask
6.1693 4
Low
6.1520 2
High
6.1846 0
Volumen
82.774 K
Cambio diario
-0.00%
Cambio mensual
-0.10%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.41%
Cambio anual
-12.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
01:30
AUD
Cambio de Empleo
Act.
-5.4 K
Pronós.
24.4 K
Prev.
26.5 K
01:30
AUD
Cambio en el Empleo a Tiempo Completo
Act.
-40.9 K
Pronós.
Prev.
63.6 K
01:30
AUD
Tasa de Desempleo
Act.
4.2%
Pronós.
4.2%
Prev.
4.2%