Divisas / AUDSEK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AUDSEK: Australian Dollar vs Sweden Krona
6.16904 SEK 0.00002 (0.00%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Australian Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Swedish Krona
El tipo de cambio de AUDSEK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.15202 SEK por 1 AUD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.18460 SEK.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dólar australiano vs corona sueca. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar australiano en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUDSEK News
- AUD/USD picks up after Australian jobs’ setback, returns above 0.6656
- AUD/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 0.6635 and 0.6685 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Confusing Price Action (Chart)
- AUD/USD recovers some weak Aussie labor data-driven losses, US jobless claims eyed
- Australian Dollar declines following employment data
- AUD/USD drops on Fed’s hawkish cut, Aussie jobs data eyed
- US Dollar Reverses Post-Fed: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD in Focus
- Australia unemployment seen unchanged at 4.2% in August
- AUD/USD holds above 0.6665 awaiting US Fed’s decision
- AUD/USD to edge above 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Breaks Out Ahead of Fed (Chart)
- Australian Dollar edges lower as US Dollar holds ground ahead of Fed policy
- AUD/USD continues bullish climb, taps 47-week high
- Forex Today: It’s all about the Federal Reserve
- AUD/USD holds onto gains near 0.6670 as US Dollar declines further
- AUD/USD: Unlikely to reach 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD Forecast 16/09: Fed Decision Nears (Video)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 16/9: Aussie Finally Breaks Out (Chart)
- RBA's Hauser: AUD has been a well-functioning 'natural' hedge for global risk assets
- Australian Dollar moves little following RBA Sarah Hunter's comments
- RBA’s Hunter: Close to getting inflation to target
- AUD/USD hits ten-month highs as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- AUD/USD: The next level to watch is 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6670 as Fed dovish bets improve market mood
Rango diario
6.15202 6.18460
Rango anual
5.92254 7.23712
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.1690 6
- Open
- 6.1730 7
- Bid
- 6.1690 4
- Ask
- 6.1693 4
- Low
- 6.1520 2
- High
- 6.1846 0
- Volumen
- 82.774 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.41%
- Cambio anual
- -12.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
01:30
AUD
- Act.
- -5.4 K
- Pronós.
- 24.4 K
- Prev.
- 26.5 K
01:30
AUD
- Act.
- -40.9 K
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 63.6 K
01:30
AUD
- Act.
- 4.2%
- Pronós.
- 4.2%
- Prev.
- 4.2%