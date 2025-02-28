Moedas / ALGUSD
ALGUSD: Algorand vs USD
0.2643 USD 0.0032 (1.20%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALGUSD para hoje mudou para -1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.2508 e o mais alto foi 0.2700.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Algorand vs USD. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ALGUSD Notícias
Faixa diária
0.2508 0.2700
Faixa anual
0.1052 0.6138
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh