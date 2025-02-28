CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / ALGUSD
ALGUSD: Algorand vs USD

0.2643 USD 0.0032 (1.20%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do ALGUSD para hoje mudou para -1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.2508 e o mais alto foi 0.2700.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Algorand vs USD. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
0.2508 0.2700
Faixa anual
0.1052 0.6138
Fechamento anterior
0.2675
Open
0.2674
Bid
0.2643
Ask
0.2673
Low
0.2508
High
0.2700
Volume
58.348 K
Mudança diária
-1.20%
Mudança mensal
12.71%
Mudança de 6 meses
-7.68%
Mudança anual
118.61%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh