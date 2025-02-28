Valute / ALGUSD
ALGUSD: Algorand vs USD
0.2643 USD 0.0032 (1.20%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALGUSD ha avuto una variazione del -1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.2508 e ad un massimo di 0.2700.
Segui le dinamiche di Algorand vs USD. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.2508 0.2700
Intervallo Annuale
0.1052 0.6138
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.2675
- Apertura
- 0.2674
- Bid
- 0.2643
- Ask
- 0.2673
- Minimo
- 0.2508
- Massimo
- 0.2700
- Volume
- 58.348 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 118.61%
21 settembre, domenica