QuotesSections
Currencies / ALGUSD
Back to Cryptocurrencies

ALGUSD: Algorand vs USD

0.2643 USD 0.0032 (1.20%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALGUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2508 and at a high of 0.2700.

Follow Algorand vs USD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALGUSD News

Daily Range
0.2508 0.2700
Year Range
0.1052 0.6138
Previous Close
0.2675
Open
0.2674
Bid
0.2643
Ask
0.2673
Low
0.2508
High
0.2700
Volume
58.348 K
Daily Change
-1.20%
Month Change
12.71%
6 Months Change
-7.68%
Year Change
118.61%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev