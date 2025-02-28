Devises / ALGUSD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ALGUSD: Algorand vs USD
0.2643 USD 0.0032 (1.20%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ALGUSD a changé de -1.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.2508 et à un maximum de 0.2700.
Suivez la dynamique Algorand vs USD. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGUSD Nouvelles
- Tether Rescinds Decision To Halt Operations On 5 Blockchains
- Why could XLM recover?
- Alamo Group announces Robert Hureau as new CEO, effective Sept 2
- Alamo Group stock hits 52-week high at $230.47
- Earnings call transcript: Alamo Group Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO eyes over 10% increase as it nears breakout from wedge pattern
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- DA Davidson downgrades Alamo Group stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Tether’s Grip On Stablecoin Market At Risk As Regulated Rivals Gain Momentum – Here’s Why
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Alamo Group: Specialized Equipment Producer Running 2 Tracks (NYSE:ALG)
- Alamo Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
- Alamo Group stock hits 52-week high at 220.11 USD
- Top Crypto Gainers: BCH, ALGO, XMR – Made in USA and privacy coins lead the smoldering market recovery
- Alamo Group acquires vacuum excavation equipment maker Ring-O-Matic
- Alamo Group EVP sells $306,172 in company stock
- Alamo Group Stock Hits 52-Week High at $207.52 Amid Growth
- Why could ALGO and BCH rally?
- Three altcoins to watch this week: ALGO, MANA and JASMY show bullish signs
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
- Lindsay Corporation Faces Uncertainty In Light Of Tariffs And Industry Forecasts (LNN)
- Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
0.2508 0.2700
Range Annuel
0.1052 0.6138
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.2675
- Ouverture
- 0.2674
- Bid
- 0.2643
- Ask
- 0.2673
- Plus Bas
- 0.2508
- Plus Haut
- 0.2700
- Volume
- 58.348 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 12.71%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -7.68%
- Changement Annuel
- 118.61%
20 septembre, samedi