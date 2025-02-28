CotationsSections
Devises / ALGUSD
ALGUSD: Algorand vs USD

0.2643 USD 0.0032 (1.20%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ALGUSD a changé de -1.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.2508 et à un maximum de 0.2700.

Suivez la dynamique Algorand vs USD. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
0.2508 0.2700
Range Annuel
0.1052 0.6138
Clôture Précédente
0.2675
Ouverture
0.2674
Bid
0.2643
Ask
0.2673
Plus Bas
0.2508
Plus Haut
0.2700
Volume
58.348 K
Changement quotidien
-1.20%
Changement Mensuel
12.71%
Changement à 6 Mois
-7.68%
Changement Annuel
118.61%
20 septembre, samedi