ColorfulMacd

【Trading Game-Changer: Catch Volatility with Precision】
This isn’t your basic MACD—meet our **Optimized MACD MT5 Indicator**, built for traders who chase sharp moves:
- **Dual-Signal Lock**: Main chart adds a "Smart Trend Anchor Line" + the sub-chart features color-coded "Emotion Traffic Light" histogram (red = bearish, green = bullish, yellow = reversal). Just check the boxed zones in the chart: it nails trend shifts *before* the crowd.
- **High-Volatility Ready**: Tuned for crypto/fx scalping—see how it tracked the Dec 1-3 price spikes? It locks onto quick pumps/dumps like glue.
- **No Math Needed**: Newbies follow the main trend line; pros use the dual signals for timing entries/exits. Zero guesswork, all clarity.
