GardFx Trade Manager is a powerful, lightweight utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are scalping the M1 or swinging the H4, speed is everything. This assistant allows you to manage single or multiple positions on the same pair with a single click.

Stop fumbling with the terminal window to modify orders. With GardFx, you can secure profits, move to break-even, and visualize your targets directly on the chart in real-time.

🔥 Key Features:

⚡ Instant Partial Closes: Secure your wins fast. Dedicated buttons to close 50% , 75% , or 90% of your volume instantly, leaving the runners to maximize profit.

drag-and-Drop Control: Set TP Line: A visual Green line appears on the chart. Drag it to your desired level to modify the Take Profit for all open trades on that pair. Set SL Line: A visual Red line appears on the chart. Drag it to visually set your Stop Loss. Real-time price updates are displayed right on the lines.

🛡️ One-Click Break Even: Instantly move your Stop Loss to your entry price (plus extra pips for coverage) for all profitable trades. Make your trade risk-free in a split second.

💰 Smart Closing: Close Profit: Closes ONLY the trades that are currently in profit. Close ALL: Immediately flattens your position on the current symbol.

👀 Clean Charts: Includes a "Hide Lines" feature and an option to hide default broker lines to keep your workspace clutter-free.

⚙️ Input Settings (Customizable):

Break Even Extra Pips: Define how many pips above/below the entry price the SL should move (cover your commissions/swaps).

Default TP/SL Distance: Set the starting distance for your visual lines (in points).

Slippage: Control the maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

Visual Customization: Fully customizable colors for Buttons, Text, TP Lines, and SL Lines to match your chart template.

Why use GardFx Trade Manager? In volatile markets, every second counts. Calculating 50% of a lot size and modifying an order manually takes too long. GardFx does the math and execution for you instantly.



