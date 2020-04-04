ATR Dynamic Pivot Signals Indicator

Unlock Precision Trading: The ATR Dynamic Pivot System

Download this free ATR Pivot Signals indicator and instantly gain an edge against market noise. This is the ultimate tool for traders who demand high-conviction entry points based on genuine market swing reversals, not guesswork.

The ATR Pivot Signals system is an innovative technical indicator that utilizes the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically filter volatility, ensuring that a signal is triggered only when a price move is statistically significant. It cuts through whipsaws by dynamically setting a Reversal Threshold, making it effective in all market conditions—from quiet ranges to explosive trends.

Key Features of the ATR Dynamic Pivot Indicator:

  • Dynamic, Noise-Filtered Reversals: Uses a customizable ATR Factor to adapt the reversal threshold to current market volatility, ignoring minor pullbacks.

  • High-Conviction Signals: Provides definitive Buy (green) and Sell (red) arrows directly on the main chart, marking the exact price bar where a major swing pivot is confirmed.

  • Non-Repainting Technology: Signals are confirmed and locked on bar close. The indicator is engineered with anti-flickering logic, ensuring trust in every historical and real-time signal.

  • Trend Identification: Clearly tracks the market state (Uptrend/Downtrend), giving you a clean visual framework for directional bias.

  • Simple & Effective: Easy to install, with only two key inputs to fine-tune its sensitivity to your trading style.

Recommendations:

  • Currencies and Pairs: Works excellently across all major Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100).

  • Timeframe: M15, M30, H1, H4 (Higher timeframes offer greater signal quality and follow-through potential).

  • Account Type: Best suited for low-spread ECN accounts for optimal entry and exit management.

Take Control of Your Trading Entries. Download the ATR Dynamic Pivot Signals for FREE today and experience the difference between noise and real market swings.


