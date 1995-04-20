Gold Scalp M1

Hello friends.

I am very proud to introduce you to this new indicator that I have been working on for a while.

Drag the indicator to the xauusd chart on the 1-minute time frame and enjoy.

The indicator will tell you when a buy or sell signal occurs. You can place your stop loss order at the end of the buy or sell arrows.

Please be careful, keep your account management and transaction amount at a level that will not make you sad about possible loss of money.

Good trading.