Golden Moon AI: A next-generation automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed for both professional and novice traders looking to automate their Forex trading.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Why choose Golden Moon AI:





Mathematics instead of intuition. Instead of standard indicators and rules of thumb, Golden Moon AI uses complex mathematical tools to precisely calculate optimal entry and exit points.

High signal accuracy. Through in-depth price chart analysis and identification of significant patterns (Price Action), the Expert Advisor identifies the most promising trading opportunities even in volatile market conditions.

Automated risk management. The golden rule of capital management is integrated directly into the advisor's algorithm, minimizing potential losses and maximizing profits.

Constantly adapting to the market. Self-learning mechanisms constantly update trading strategies, adapting to changing market dynamics.

Easy to set up and operate. The user-friendly interface and preset settings allow you to get started quickly, even without extensive technical knowledge.



Thus, Golden Moon AI is a powerful tool for those who want to consistently earn money in the Forex market using proven mathematics and modern technology.

Golden Moon AI is an advanced trading advisor for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to automate trading using complex mathematical algorithms that analyze price action patterns. Unlike traditional expert systems that rely on empirical rules, Golden Moon AI uses rigorous mathematical formulas to identify trading opportunities.

The Mathematical Core of Patterns and Price Action

The advisor is based on in-depth analysis of price charts using mathematical models to recognize and predict patterns. These models take into account volatility, trading volume, and other key parameters, allowing the advisor to adapt to various market conditions. Price action algorithms built into Golden Moon AI identify reversals and trend continuations based on mathematically verified combinations of candlesticks and support/resistance levels.

Strict adherence to mathematical formulas

Golden Moon AI differs from other advisors in its adherence to strict mathematical formulas. Decisions on trade entry, stop-loss, and take-profit settings are based on calculations that eliminate emotional factors and subjective interpretations. This ensures the advisor's stability and predictability over the long term.

Optimization and adaptation to the market

Golden Moon AI algorithms continuously analyze current market conditions and adapt trading parameters to achieve optimal performance. Self-learning mechanisms allow the advisor to adjust its mathematical models in response to changing market dynamics, ensuring stable returns across a variety of economic scenarios.

Recommended account terms:

Recommended capital: US$500

Suitable for both standard and ECN accounts

and accounts Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) with low spread and good liquidity.

Compatibility with Prop

Low Drawdown Entry Logic

Fixed-risk sequential approach

No grids, martingale or aggressive strategies

No excessive scaling of lots

Stable execution behavior on XAUUSD

Compatible with FTMO, MFF, Funding Pips, TFT and other major prop companies.