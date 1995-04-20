Triple Threat Signal

Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal!

Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal, the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence.

Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal

The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before you enter. The Triple Threat Signal gives you this edge by combining three of the most powerful analytical tools:

  • Aligned EMAs (9, 21, 50): We ensure you are only trading with the prevailing trend. No more fighting the market!

  • Confirmed MACD: This acts as your momentum filter. The signal is only valid when MACD confirms the direction and acceleration of the move.

  • Strategic Stochastic: We wait for the perfect trigger—when the Stochastic Oscillator is exiting overbought or oversold zones—to catch powerful reversal and continuation moves right as they start.

  • Also available in EA format. Download here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158138

This triple-confirmation process is the key to minimizing false signals and maximizing your trading opportunities. Plus, the built-in EMA 200 Trend Filter keeps you on the right side of the major trend, protecting you from dangerous counter-trend trades.

Get instantly notified of new opportunities on your desktop, mobile app, or email, so you never miss a confirmed setup again!

Indicator Parameters (Your Custom Controls)

The Triple Threat Signal is built for flexibility, allowing you to fine-tune the system to any instrument or timeframe:

  • FastEMA (Default: 9): Sets the period for the shortest Moving Average, essential for spotting immediate momentum.

  • MediumEMA (Default: 21): Sets the period for the medium-term Moving Average, crucial for trend alignment.

  • SlowEMA (Default: 50): Sets the period for the longest short-term Moving Average, completing the core trend filter.

  • MACDFast (Default: 12), MACDSlow (Default: 26), MACDSignal (Default: 9): Standard inputs for customizing the MACD momentum engine.

  • StochK (Default: 14), StochD (Default: 3), StochSlowing (Default: 3): Standard inputs for tuning the Stochastic Oscillator trigger.

  • UseEMAFilter (Default: true): Turn the powerful EMA 200 filter on or off to suit your trading style.

  • EMAPeriod (Default: 200): Sets the period for the long-term trend filter.

  • EnableNotify (Default: true), SendAlert (Default: true), SendApp (Default: true), SendEmail (Default: false): Controls for all alert types, ensuring you get the signal exactly where you need it.

  • AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Prevents repeated alerts, keeping your notifications clean and actionable.

  • ArrowOffset (Default: 10): Adjusts how far the Buy/Sell arrows are plotted from the bar's High/Low.

  • Shift (Default: 0): Allows you to horizontally shift the indicator signals.

Empower Your Decision-Making

While the Triple Threat Signal is a powerhouse on its own, smart traders know the value of confluence. Maximize your results by using it alongside these specialized tools to build an unbeatable analytical setup:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Stop Hesitating and Start Trading with Confidence!

Your journey to clearer, more reliable trading starts here. Download the Triple Threat Signal today and transform your chart into a cockpit of confirmed, high-probability trade alerts! Don't let the best setups pass you by—take control of your trading success now!


