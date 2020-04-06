DoIt GBP Master MT4

[MT5 Version]

🚀 DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth 📈

DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors.

Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fast, reliable installation.


📊 Live Performance:

Want to see real, verified performance?
Check out two live DoIt GBP Master accounts:

🔹 [Conservative Risk Account (Steady Growth)]
🔹 [Higher Risk Account (Over +400% Growth)]

Both tracked in real market conditions. Updated automatically.


🎯 Launch Offer:

Only a few copies left at the current price!
Final price: $999

🎁 Bonus: Purchase DoIt GBP Master today and choose one for free:
 DoIt Gold Guardian or DoIt Index Vanguard
(Full details included in the installation guide.)


 Key Advantages:

✅ Dynamic Risk Management
Set your own custom risk percentage based on your account balance — full control, tailored to your goals.

⚙️ Ready-to-Trade Setup
No complicated configurations, no overwhelming inputs.
Just drag, drop, set your lot size — and you’re ready to go.

🛡️ Prop Firm Friendly
Designed with smart risk management and consistency in mind to increase your chances of passing prop firm challenges.

🔒 Safe, Smart Strategy
Every trade includes automated stop-loss, take-profit, and a tight trailing stop based on market structure — helping lock in profits while managing losses effectively.
Designed to handle both winning and losing streaks intelligently, preserving capital during challenging periods.

♻️ No Martingale, No Grid
No dangerous recovery tactics — just steady, sustainable growth based on proven GBPUSD price behaviors.

🔍 Proven Across Conditions
Stress-tested in volatile, trending, and sideways markets — and fine-tuned for real-world live trading, not just perfect backtests.
Performance validated through extensive live simulations and forward testing for real-market reliability.


⚙️ Recommended Setup:

  • Pair: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: Automatically optimized by the EA

  • Minimum Deposit: $50

  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum recommended (higher allows more flexibility)

  • Broker: Low-spread brokers suggested (details in the installation guide)

  • VPS: Reliable VPS recommended for 24/7 performance


 Why Traders Choose DoIt GBP Master:

  • Confidence: Trade with a system engineered for live market realities, not illusions.

  • Simplicity: Focus on results, not endless tweaking.

  • Freedom: Adjust your risk easily — take full control of your trading journey.

  • Professional Results: Built to help you succeed in personal accounts and meet prop firm standards.

  • True Set-and-Trade: Unlike many EAs requiring constant optimization and risky parameter tweaks, DoIt GBP Master is built for long-term stability — no tinkering needed.


 Personalized Support Available

Need help with installation or customizing risk settings for your goals?
I offer full support to ensure you get started quickly and confidently — including help adjusting the EA to your personal or prop firm needs.



 Ready to Trade Smarter?

Install DoIt GBP Master today and experience the power of reliable, professional-grade automation.
Let smart technology simplify your trading — so you can focus on long-term growth and emotional peace of mind.


📋 Notes:

🎁 Free bonus product available after purchase confirmation (check installation guide for details).

📘 Includes full user guide and tips for maximizing performance.


📊 Want Proof Before You Start?

View our two verified Myfxbook signals: [link 1] | [link 2]


🚀 [Get Started Today – Build Your Consistency and Confidence] ⚡

Produtos recomendados
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
!! POR FAVOR, ATUALIZE PARA A ÚLTIMA VERSÃO 2.05 PARA UM DESEMPENHO AINDA MAIS RÁPIDO!! SMART FUNDED HFT ACABOU DE PASSAR NO DESAFIO DE 100K DA KORTANA FX NA ABERTURA DO MERCADO EM 29.01.2024, APESAR DA BAIXA VOLATILIDADE POR FAVOR, VERIFIQUE A SEÇÃO DE CAPTURAS DE TELA, COLOQUEI A PROVA LÁ IMPORTANTE NÃO PERCA O DESCONTO EXCLUSIVO DE 40% DA KORTANA FX PARA PAGAMENTOS EM CRIPTOMOEDAS ATÉ 29.01.2024.  Liberte o seu potencial de trading com o Smart Funded HFT EA!   SEM NECESSIDADE DE VPS / SEM ARQ
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.5 – Eleve seu Trading no Forex às Alturas! Liberte o poder das correlações entre pares de moedas com o Correlation Beast V2.5 , o Expert Advisor definitivo para MetaTrader 4! Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e lucratividade , este EA utiliza estratégias avançadas de correlação para identificar operações com alta probabilidade de acerto. Seja você iniciante ou experiente, essa ferramenta é a chave para dominar o mercado Forex! Por que escolher o Cor
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Eurusd Decoder EA MT4
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (1)
Experts
EURUSD DECODER EA   is a fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert advisor. Adaptive price pattern analysis is used to identify potential trade entries and exit. The EA does not use any unfair money management practices like grid and martingale. Each position includes a stop loss and all open positions are monitored by an advanced loss control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss.   Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Pl
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Experts
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Já possui o  Boring Pips EA ? Você tem direito a um  desconto adicional de 30% ! Entre em contato para saber mais sobre: Como solicitar seu reembolso (rebate) O segundo mandato de Trump reacendeu uma onda de políticas comerciais agressivas, começando com o retorno de tarifas abrangentes que estão abalando os mercados globais. As tensões no Oriente Médio aumentaram — mais recentemente entre Israel e Irã — o que pode estar influenciando a alta dos preços do petróleo. A guerra entre R
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema de negociação de grade não-Martingale para ouro (XAUUSD) O Gold Throne EA é um Expert Advisor desenvolvido exclusivamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD). Ele opera com uma metodologia de negociação em grade estruturada, evitando o uso de gestão financeira de martingale. Em vez de aumentar o tamanho dos lotes exponencialmente após perdas, o EA utiliza uma abordagem de dimensionamento de lotes fixos ou incrementalmente ajustáveis, proporcionando aos traders maior con
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Forjado a partir da perda. Aperfeiçoado com dor. Lançado com propósito. ️ ESTRUTURA. NÃO ESPECULAÇÃO. O Three Little Birds EA não é apenas mais um robô de negociação. É um motor forjado em batalha, criado ao longo de anos de fracassos reais e projetado para uma missão:   proteger, recuperar e aumentar seu patrimônio — quando o mercado se torna cruel. Ele combina   três estratégias poderosas   em perfeita sincronia: Grade de Perdas com Martingale   : absorve perdas e constrói em dir
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro       é um       EA de negociação de grade sofisticada       projetado para       MetaTrader 4       que combina       execução totalmente automatizada       com       flexibilidade de negociação manual   . Isto       EA de rede inteligente       implementa um       estratégia de grade avançada e não martingale       com       controles precisos de gerenciamento de risco   , incluindo       metas de lucro diário, limites de perdas e trailing stops       para proteger o capital duran
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
TCUSD GRID EA é um programa automatizado projetado para usar a estratégia de negociação em grade BTCUSD GRID EA é altamente útil tanto para iniciantes quanto para traders experientes.   Embora existam outros tipos de bots de negociação que você pode usar, a natureza lógica da estratégia de negociação em grade torna mais fácil para os bots de negociação em grade criptográfica realizarem negociações automatizadas sem problemas.   BTCUSD GRID EA é a melhor plataforma geral para usar se você deseja
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Mais do autor
AO unpaid divergences
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ How to use the Demo version ] [ MT4 Version ] AO unpaid divergences MT5 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on M
DoIt GBP Master MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
MA Ribbon MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Indicadores
MT4 Version   MA Ribbon MT5 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to
Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes.   Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Backtesting Simulator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
4 (1)
Indicadores
[ MT4 Version ] Are you tired of spending months on demo or live accounts to test your trading strategies? The Backtesting Simulator is the ultimate tool designed to elevate your backtesting experience to new heights. Utilizing Metatrader historical symbol information, it offers an unparalleled simulation of real market conditions. Take control of your testing speed, test ideas quickly or at a slower pace, and witness remarkable improvements in your testing performance. Forget about wasting tim
MT5 to Telegram Signals
Diego Arribas Lopez
3 (2)
Utilitários
[ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Signals ]  MT5 to Telegram Signals Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications.  Would you like to receive Telegram   notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary? This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram   group and enter the bot token and the chat id G
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Indicadores
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
FREE
TTM Squeeze Momentum MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version TTM Squeeze Momentum TTM Squeeze Momentum is an enhanced indicator ideal for recognizing consolidation periods in the market and the start of the next explosive move. This improved version is a volatility indicator based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" in which the histogram is based on a linear regression rather than a simple momentum indicator. Red dots on the middle line indicate that the market has entered a "Squeeze" zone or consolidation period, indicated in this enhanced versi
Order Block Indicator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Indicadores
[ MT4 Version ] Order Block Indicator MT5 — Precision Trading Made Simple Order Block Indicator MT5 is designed to help traders spot powerful reversal zones effortlessly — without cluttered charts or guesswork. Built for scalping , swing trading , and smart intraday decisions , it highlights active order blocks across multiple timeframes with precision, speed, and full customization. Trade with clarity, save valuable time, and react instantly to market structure changes — even across Forex
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
FREE
MA Ribbon MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version MA Ribbon MT4 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to f
Lumos
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilitários
Lumos Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making. The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application. Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.
FREE
AO unpaid divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ How to use the Demo version ]  [ MT5 Version ]  AO unpaid divergences MT4 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on
Fear and Greed MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using the Fear and Greed Indicator:  Click here Uncertain about when to take total or partial profits? The Fear and Greed is your reliable companion for making confident trading decisions. This innovative tool offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment, helping you identify key pivot zones and optimize your trading strategy. Why Choose Fear and Greed? Revolutionary Market Insight: Sentiment Analysis: The first indicator for that reveals the market's Fear and
Gaussian Channel MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version Gaussian Channel MT4 Gaussian Channel MT4 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto. If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it. Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on h
Williams Vix Fix MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version Williams Vix Fix MT4 Need help trying to time the bottoms in the market? Williams Vix Fix MT4 is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is comming to its end. TRY IT FOR FREE NOW! Williams Vix Fix MT4 derivates from Larry Williams's VixFix indicator addapted for fitting   every asset class . VIX reprensents the fear and greed in the market based on its volatility. A high VIX value shows fear in the market, this is usually a
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Order Block Indicator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Discover the future of trading with   Order Block Indicator , meticulously crafted for traders who demand unparalleled accuracy and customization. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this tool is your gateway to mastering Order Blocks and Supply and Demand Zones—critical areas where price reversals often occur. Why Choose Order Block Indicator? Transform Your Trading Strategy: Precision Analysis:   Pinpoint potential accumulation
Multi Timeframe MA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version Multi Timeframe MA MT4 Multi Timeframe MA MT4 is an indicator that offers the representation of up to 3 MAs with different Periods and Timeframes. This allows the user to reprensent in one chart and timeframe information coming from other timeframes and get notified as any of the MAs crosses another one. Multi Timeframe MA is the   first   indicator in the market that offers Multi Timeframe interactions and a high customization   level from up to 7 different MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA,
Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ] [ EA ] Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4 Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the  Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA . The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or o
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Bulls and Bears Power MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version SMT Divergences MT4 SMT Divergences is one of the most innovative indicators in the market. It offers the possibility of analyzing price divergences between 2 pairs. These divergences highlight and help to foresee what banks and institutions are planning to do. SMT divergences also provides you with a kill zones indicator and the possibility of filtering divergences occurring during these kill zones.  The strategy tester is limited in MT4. Contact the author to get your Demo Version.
Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analys
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário