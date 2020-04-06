DoIt GBP Master MT4

[MT5 Version]

🚀 DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth 📈

DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors.

Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fast, reliable installation.


📊 Live Performance:

Want to see real, verified performance?
Check out two live DoIt GBP Master accounts:

🔹 [Conservative Risk Account (Steady Growth)]
🔹 [Higher Risk Account (Over +400% Growth)]

Both tracked in real market conditions. Updated automatically.


🎯 Launch Offer:

Only a few copies left at the current price!
Final price: $999

🎁 Bonus: Purchase DoIt GBP Master today and choose one for free:
 DoIt Gold Guardian or DoIt Index Vanguard
(Full details included in the installation guide.)


 Key Advantages:

✅ Dynamic Risk Management
Set your own custom risk percentage based on your account balance — full control, tailored to your goals.

⚙️ Ready-to-Trade Setup
No complicated configurations, no overwhelming inputs.
Just drag, drop, set your lot size — and you’re ready to go.

🛡️ Prop Firm Friendly
Designed with smart risk management and consistency in mind to increase your chances of passing prop firm challenges.

🔒 Safe, Smart Strategy
Every trade includes automated stop-loss, take-profit, and a tight trailing stop based on market structure — helping lock in profits while managing losses effectively.
Designed to handle both winning and losing streaks intelligently, preserving capital during challenging periods.

♻️ No Martingale, No Grid
No dangerous recovery tactics — just steady, sustainable growth based on proven GBPUSD price behaviors.

🔍 Proven Across Conditions
Stress-tested in volatile, trending, and sideways markets — and fine-tuned for real-world live trading, not just perfect backtests.
Performance validated through extensive live simulations and forward testing for real-market reliability.


⚙️ Recommended Setup:

  • Pair: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: Automatically optimized by the EA

  • Minimum Deposit: $50

  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum recommended (higher allows more flexibility)

  • Broker: Low-spread brokers suggested (details in the installation guide)

  • VPS: Reliable VPS recommended for 24/7 performance


 Why Traders Choose DoIt GBP Master:

  • Confidence: Trade with a system engineered for live market realities, not illusions.

  • Simplicity: Focus on results, not endless tweaking.

  • Freedom: Adjust your risk easily — take full control of your trading journey.

  • Professional Results: Built to help you succeed in personal accounts and meet prop firm standards.

  • True Set-and-Trade: Unlike many EAs requiring constant optimization and risky parameter tweaks, DoIt GBP Master is built for long-term stability — no tinkering needed.


 Personalized Support Available

Need help with installation or customizing risk settings for your goals?
I offer full support to ensure you get started quickly and confidently — including help adjusting the EA to your personal or prop firm needs.



 Ready to Trade Smarter?

Install DoIt GBP Master today and experience the power of reliable, professional-grade automation.
Let smart technology simplify your trading — so you can focus on long-term growth and emotional peace of mind.


📋 Notes:

🎁 Free bonus product available after purchase confirmation (check installation guide for details).

📘 Includes full user guide and tips for maximizing performance.


📊 Want Proof Before You Start?

View our two verified Myfxbook signals: [link 1] | [link 2]


🚀 [Get Started Today – Build Your Consistency and Confidence] ⚡

推荐产品
该产品的买家也购买
作者的更多信息
