What is CFG-PI stock price today? CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC stock is priced at 25.23 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.22, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of CFG-PI shows these updates.

Does CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC stock pay dividends? CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC is currently valued at 25.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.64% and USD. View the chart live to track CFG-PI movements.

How to buy CFG-PI stock? You can buy CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC shares at the current price of 25.23. Orders are usually placed near 25.23 or 25.53, while 45 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow CFG-PI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CFG-PI stock? Investing in CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC involves considering the yearly range 24.99 - 25.36 and current price 25.23. Many compare 0.36% and 0.64% before placing orders at 25.23 or 25.53. Explore the CFG-PI price chart live with daily changes.

What are CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC stock highest prices? The highest price of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC in the past year was 25.36. Within 24.99 - 25.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC performance using the live chart.

What are CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC (CFG-PI) over the year was 24.99. Comparing it with the current 25.23 and 24.99 - 25.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFG-PI moves on the chart live for more details.