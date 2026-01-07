Stepline MTF SNR
- Mohamad Faizul Bin Mohd Haris
- 버전: 2.0
Stepline MTF SNR with Heiken Ashi
Stepline MTF SNR is a sophisticated technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that combines Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Support and Resistance levels with a built-in Heiken Ashi smoothing filter. This indicator is designed for traders who require a clear, bird's-eye view of market structure across multiple horizons without leaving their current chart.
Combines 4 timeframe SNR levels (SBR/RBS) with built-in Heiken Ashi filtering for cleaner, more accurate signals – especially powerful on Gold (XAUUSD)."
Description :
Stepline MTF SNR - Multi-Timeframe Step Line Indicator with Heiken Ashi Filter
Stepline MTF SNR is a sophisticated MT4 indicator that displays step-style lines across multiple timeframes while identifying key Support & Resistance zones with dynamic flips:
- SNR (Support & Resistance)
- SBR (Support Become Resistance)
- RBS (Resistance Become Support)
To improve signal quality and reduce market noise, the indicator includes a built-in Heiken Ashi filter. This combination helps confirm trend direction and potential reversal zones more clearly, resulting in higher-probability setups.
Key Features
-
4-Layer MTF System: Monitor up to four different timeframes simultaneously on a single chart.
-
Independent Toggle Control: Each timeframe layer (TF1 to TF4) can be individually enabled or disabled via the input settings.
-
Unique Stepline Visualization: Horizontal levels are plotted in a distinct "step" format, making it easy to identify historical price floors and ceilings that shift with market structure.
-
Integrated Heiken Ashi: Enhance your trend analysis with a built-in Heiken Ashi overlay, which helps filter out market noise and provides clearer trend direction.
-
Fully Customizable Aesthetics: Complete control over the colors for bullish and bearish candle bodies and shadows to match any chart template.
Indicator Inputs
-
SNR Timeframe 1 - 4: Set your preferred periods (e.g., 30 Minutes, 1 Hour, 4 Hours) for the SNR calculations.
-
Enable TF1 - TF4: Simple True/False switches to keep your chart as clean or as detailed as you prefer.
-
Enable Heiken Ashi: Toggle the smoothed candle view on or off.
-
Color Settings: Custom variables for Bear/Bull body and shadow colors.
Trading Strategy Tips
-
Confluence Zones: When multiple "steps" from different timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4) align at the same price level, it indicates a high-probability reversal or breakout zone.
-
Trend Riding: Use the Heiken Ashi color coding to stay in a trade until the trend shows a clear color change at a major Stepline level.
-
Dynamic S&R: Unlike static lines, these steps adjust to the most recent price action, providing you with up-to-date Supply and Demand areas.